Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Youths Lining Up for Vaccines in Saudi Arabia, Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's daughter, Michal, 14, gets her first coronavirus vaccination, alongside her mother, Gilat (L), at a clinic in Ra'anana, Israel, June 29, 2021. (Nimrod Glickman/Clalit Health Services)
Health
Life Lines
roundup
youths
Vaccination
coronavirus
COVID-19
Middle East
MENA
Statistics

Youths Lining Up for Vaccines in Saudi Arabia, Israel

Marcy Oster
07/01/2021

Israel is in a race against time to get as many teens vaccinated as possible before the expiration of some 1.4 million vaccine doses at the end of July 

Teens are lining up in Saudi Arabia and Israel to get inoculated against the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia announced Sunday that it would begin administering vaccine doses to teens ages 12 to 18 with the Pfizer vaccine, after the Saudi Food and Drug Authority approved it. On Tuesday, the Saudi Health Ministry reiterated that the vaccine was safe and effective and called for vaccinations to continue.

More than 17.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the kingdom, with 70% of the adult population vaccinated, according to Arab News.

With the announcement that teens would be eligible for vaccinations in the kingdom, parents began registering their children to receive the shots via the country’s Tawakkalna app, the official application approved by the Saudi Health Ministry to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The app, which allows Saudis to show proof of vaccination in order to enter venues such as malls and mosques, also enables users to book a vaccine appointment after confirming their eligibility.

Israel, meanwhile, is in a race against time to get as many teens vaccinated as possible before the expiration of some 1.4 million vaccine doses at the end of July. The teens must have their first shot by July 9 in order to receive a second dose before the vaccines expire.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday during a visit to the Maccabi Health Care Services Vaccination facility in the central city of Holon called on teens to come and get vaccinated as soon as possible, including sending an oral message to the class Whatsapp group from a young person at the facility getting his vaccination.

“Yesterday we broke a record of several months – 18,000 Israelis were vaccinated,” Bennett said. “This marks a 500% increase within a few days, thanks to the great response of the youth and the public to the national call to get vaccinated.” He called for 30,000 people to get vaccinated a day until July 9, saying the goal is “ambitious, but possible.”

Later in the day Bennett’s daughter Michal, 14, was photographed getting her vaccine shot at a health clinic in Ra’anana.

Israel has seen a jump in new cases of the coronavirus in recent days, attributed to the delta variant. More than half of the new cases are teens.

“Young people need the vaccine because this new variant attacks unvaccinated children, and the previous variant was not of a magnitude similar to this. Then I tell parents who think that it is not necessary to vaccinate and everything will be fine – no. It is necessary to get vaccinated and if you do so you are simply protecting your children,” Bennett said.

Meanwhile, Dubai has started offering Pfizer vaccine shots to 12-to-15-year-olds, after the United Arab Emirates approved the shot for emergency use in that age category last month. Health services centers in Abu Dhabi also are vaccinating youths, with those ages 12 to 15 eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and only the Sinopharm vaccine available to those over age 16.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

CountryConfirmed CasesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan120,2164,96271,01244,242
Algeria139,6263,71697,08938,821
Bahrain265,8271,352261,2873,188
Cyprus75,86037472,4853,001
Djibouti11,60215511,4434
Egypt281,28216,169211,38453,729
Iran3,218,86084,3892,889,939244,532
Iraq1,353,45817,2161,250,12186,121
Israel841,8996,429833,4801,990
Jordan751,4049,750735,0946,560
Kuwait356,6871,969336,12218,596
Lebanon544,8667,851532,5374,478
Libya193,9053,198178,62112,086
Mauritania20,80848919,790529
Morocco531,3619,296517,5764,489
Oman270,5043,140236,98830,376
Pakistan958,40822,321904,32031,767
Palestinian Territories314,1673,563308,1862,418
Qatar222,071590219,7991,682
Saudi Arabia487,5927,819467,63312,140
Somalia14,9467757,2466,925
Sudan36,6582,75430,5163,388
Syria25,5151,87621,8251,814
Tunisia420,10314,959354,44150,703
Turkey5,425,65249,7325,294,28581,635
United Arab Emirates634,5821,819612,99819,765
Yemen6,9201,3614,0681,491
Total17,524,779278,02416,480,285766,470

 

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Health
MORE FROM Health

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.