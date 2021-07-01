Youths Lining Up for Vaccines in Saudi Arabia, Israel

Israel is in a race against time to get as many teens vaccinated as possible before the expiration of some 1.4 million vaccine doses at the end of July

Teens are lining up in Saudi Arabia and Israel to get inoculated against the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia announced Sunday that it would begin administering vaccine doses to teens ages 12 to 18 with the Pfizer vaccine, after the Saudi Food and Drug Authority approved it. On Tuesday, the Saudi Health Ministry reiterated that the vaccine was safe and effective and called for vaccinations to continue.

More than 17.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the kingdom, with 70% of the adult population vaccinated, according to Arab News.

With the announcement that teens would be eligible for vaccinations in the kingdom, parents began registering their children to receive the shots via the country’s Tawakkalna app, the official application approved by the Saudi Health Ministry to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The app, which allows Saudis to show proof of vaccination in order to enter venues such as malls and mosques, also enables users to book a vaccine appointment after confirming their eligibility.

Israel, meanwhile, is in a race against time to get as many teens vaccinated as possible before the expiration of some 1.4 million vaccine doses at the end of July. The teens must have their first shot by July 9 in order to receive a second dose before the vaccines expire.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday during a visit to the Maccabi Health Care Services Vaccination facility in the central city of Holon called on teens to come and get vaccinated as soon as possible, including sending an oral message to the class Whatsapp group from a young person at the facility getting his vaccination.

“Yesterday we broke a record of several months – 18,000 Israelis were vaccinated,” Bennett said. “This marks a 500% increase within a few days, thanks to the great response of the youth and the public to the national call to get vaccinated.” He called for 30,000 people to get vaccinated a day until July 9, saying the goal is “ambitious, but possible.”

Later in the day Bennett’s daughter Michal, 14, was photographed getting her vaccine shot at a health clinic in Ra’anana.

Israel has seen a jump in new cases of the coronavirus in recent days, attributed to the delta variant. More than half of the new cases are teens.

“Young people need the vaccine because this new variant attacks unvaccinated children, and the previous variant was not of a magnitude similar to this. Then I tell parents who think that it is not necessary to vaccinate and everything will be fine – no. It is necessary to get vaccinated and if you do so you are simply protecting your children,” Bennett said.

Meanwhile, Dubai has started offering Pfizer vaccine shots to 12-to-15-year-olds, after the United Arab Emirates approved the shot for emergency use in that age category last month. Health services centers in Abu Dhabi also are vaccinating youths, with those ages 12 to 15 eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and only the Sinopharm vaccine available to those over age 16.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

Country Confirmed Cases Deaths Recovered Active Cases Afghanistan 120,216 4,962 71,012 44,242 Algeria 139,626 3,716 97,089 38,821 Bahrain 265,827 1,352 261,287 3,188 Cyprus 75,860 374 72,485 3,001 Djibouti 11,602 155 11,443 4 Egypt 281,282 16,169 211,384 53,729 Iran 3,218,860 84,389 2,889,939 244,532 Iraq 1,353,458 17,216 1,250,121 86,121 Israel 841,899 6,429 833,480 1,990 Jordan 751,404 9,750 735,094 6,560 Kuwait 356,687 1,969 336,122 18,596 Lebanon 544,866 7,851 532,537 4,478 Libya 193,905 3,198 178,621 12,086 Mauritania 20,808 489 19,790 529 Morocco 531,361 9,296 517,576 4,489 Oman 270,504 3,140 236,988 30,376 Pakistan 958,408 22,321 904,320 31,767 Palestinian Territories 314,167 3,563 308,186 2,418 Qatar 222,071 590 219,799 1,682 Saudi Arabia 487,592 7,819 467,633 12,140 Somalia 14,946 775 7,246 6,925 Sudan 36,658 2,754 30,516 3,388 Syria 25,515 1,876 21,825 1,814 Tunisia 420,103 14,959 354,441 50,703 Turkey 5,425,652 49,732 5,294,285 81,635 United Arab Emirates 634,582 1,819 612,998 19,765 Yemen 6,920 1,361 4,068 1,491 Total 17,524,779 278,024 16,480,285 766,470

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.