UN Expert: Death of Iran’s Soleimani at Hands of US ‘Unlawful’

A United Nations report published on Tuesday found that the January killing by a US attack drone of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was “unlawful.” In her report, Agnes Callamard, French human rights figure and expert on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, determined that while Soleimani had been leading Iranian military strategy throughout the Middle East, “[n]o evidence has been provided that [he] specifically was planning an imminent attack against US interests… for which immediate action was necessary and would have been justified.” The report concluded the strike was an “arbitrary killing” that violated the UN charter. Last week, Iran issued a warrant for the arrest of US President Donald Trump and 30 others for the “murder” of Soleimani. Washington dismissed the announcement as a “propaganda stunt.”