Israel’s Knesset Launches Abraham Accords Caucus

Israel’s Knesset hosted a special event to celebrate the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. The event on Monday afternoon, which marked the launch of the Abraham Accords Caucus in the Knesset, was attended by Jared Kushner, one of the main architects of the accords, and Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, who was lauded at the event. The caucus is chaired by lawmakers Ofir Akunis (Likud) and Ruth Wasserman Lande (Blue and White). Former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu received a standing ovation when he walked in to the event. He told the crowd that moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem paved the way for the Abraham Accords. Kushner noted that the accords had spawned over 60 economic agreements. “The Middle East is changing from a region of problems to a region of opportunity. I truly believe that the potential is boundless,” he said. The Media Line’s Felice Friedson and Maya Margit were at the event and bring the whole story.