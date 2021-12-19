This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Algeria Beats Tunisia To Win 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
Yacine Brahimi of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following the team's victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
FIFA
Soccer
Algeria
Tunisia

Algeria Beats Tunisia To Win 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Marcy Oster
12/19/2021

Algeria beat Tunisia in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. Algeria scored two goals in extra-time to beat Tunisia 2-0 in the match on Saturday in the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor city in Qatar. Algeria is currently the defending champions of the Africa Cup of Nations, a title that it will defend in Cameroon next month. The final match of the 18-day was played in front of a capacity crowd of 60,456. The stadium in which the final was played, which is designed to resemble a traditional Bedouin tent, will be one of the venues used in the 2022 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022.

