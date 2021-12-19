Algeria Beats Tunisia To Win 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Algeria beat Tunisia in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. Algeria scored two goals in extra-time to beat Tunisia 2-0 in the match on Saturday in the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor city in Qatar. Algeria is currently the defending champions of the Africa Cup of Nations, a title that it will defend in Cameroon next month. The final match of the 18-day was played in front of a capacity crowd of 60,456. The stadium in which the final was played, which is designed to resemble a traditional Bedouin tent, will be one of the venues used in the 2022 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022.