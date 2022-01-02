The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran Rocket Launch, Possible Satellite Test, is Failure, Defense Ministry Says
A test satellite launch using a Simorgh, or Pheonix launch vehicle from the Imam Khomeini Space Launch Terminal in July 2017. (Tasnim News via Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
satellite
launch

Iran Rocket Launch, Possible Satellite Test, is Failure, Defense Ministry Says

Marcy Oster
01/02/2022

Iran’s launch of three unknown devices failed to make it into orbit after the rocket carrying the payloads did not reach the necessary speed. Iran’s Defense Ministry made the announcement regarding Thursday’s launch over the weekend on state television. The launch using the Simorgh, or Phoenix satellite rocket was believed to be a test before upcoming attempts to put satellites into orbit. Iran has had several failed satellite launches in recent years, reportedly due to technical issues. The launch violates a United Nations Security Council resolution from 2015 calling on Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons, according to several world powers. Iran’s Foreign Ministry responded to such charges by denying that the Islamic Republic’s space activity is a cover for ballistic missile development and that “scientific and research advances, including in the field of aerospace, are the inalienable right of the Iranian people, and such meddling statements will not undermine the Iranian people’s determination to make progress in this field.” In April 2020, Iran announced that it had put the country’s first military satellite into orbit The failed launch attempt comes as Iran and the world powers are in the middle of an eighth round of negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which trades a rollback in Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

