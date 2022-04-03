The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Kyiv Suburb of Irpin Recovered by Ukrainian Forces but City Lies in Ruins
A destroyed Russian tank in Irpin, Ukraine on April 2, 2022. (Mohammad Al-Kassim/The Media Line)
Mideast Daily News
Video
Irpin
Kyiv
Ukraine
Russo-Ukrainian War

Kyiv Suburb of Irpin Recovered by Ukrainian Forces but City Lies in Ruins

Mohammad Al-Kassim
04/03/2022

Media Line Bureau Chief Mohammad Al-Kassim is reporting about Russia’s war on Ukraine on the ground from Kyiv. On Saturday he visited the Ukrainian city of Irpin, which the Russians say is the key to the capital Kyiv, that has been liberated by Ukrainian forces, but most of its buildings are destroyed and its streets are littered with dead bodies.

The drive from the capital to Irpin would normally take no more than twenty minutes, crossing a bridge over a small river. But on Saturday it took Al-Kassim and his cameraman nearly two hours because the road to Irpin, like many throughout and around the capital, is dotted with military checkpoints, some manned by “territorial forces,” which are armed civilians in military uniforms. The faces of Ukrainian troops were beaming with pride as they checked the charred remains of Russian tanks. The road had become a graveyard for Russian tanks. The Ukrainian fighters say that the Russians attempted a counterattack after losing the city but failed. Irpin, once home to 70,000 people, stands lifeless; most of its buildings are damaged, and rubble fills the streets – blocking traffic and forcing cars to drive on muddy sidewalks while carefully avoiding downed power lines. Dead bodies are scattered on the streets and destroyed buildings bear witness to the fierce fighting.

