Kyiv Suburb of Irpin Recovered by Ukrainian Forces but City Lies in Ruins

Media Line Bureau Chief Mohammad Al-Kassim is reporting about Russia’s war on Ukraine on the ground from Kyiv. On Saturday he visited the Ukrainian city of Irpin, which the Russians say is the key to the capital Kyiv, that has been liberated by Ukrainian forces, but most of its buildings are destroyed and its streets are littered with dead bodies.

The drive from the capital to Irpin would normally take no more than twenty minutes, crossing a bridge over a small river. But on Saturday it took Al-Kassim and his cameraman nearly two hours because the road to Irpin, like many throughout and around the capital, is dotted with military checkpoints, some manned by “territorial forces,” which are armed civilians in military uniforms. The faces of Ukrainian troops were beaming with pride as they checked the charred remains of Russian tanks. The road had become a graveyard for Russian tanks. The Ukrainian fighters say that the Russians attempted a counterattack after losing the city but failed. Irpin, once home to 70,000 people, stands lifeless; most of its buildings are damaged, and rubble fills the streets – blocking traffic and forcing cars to drive on muddy sidewalks while carefully avoiding downed power lines. Dead bodies are scattered on the streets and destroyed buildings bear witness to the fierce fighting.