The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Proposes Sea Evacuation of Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers from Mariupol
This photo released on May 10, 2022 by the Azov regiment shows an injured Ukrainian serviceman inside the Azovstal iron and steel works factory in eastern Mariupol, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. (Dmytro 'Orest' Kozatskyi/various sources/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Russo-Ukrainian War
Mariupol

Turkey Proposes Sea Evacuation of Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers from Mariupol

Steven Ganot
05/15/2022

Turkey had proposed evacuating by sea wounded fighters holed up in a steelworks in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a spokesman and top foreign policy adviser for Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday. Reuters reported that Ibrahim Kalin said he personally discussed the proposal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv two weeks ago, but that Moscow has not agreed to the plan. Kalin said that according to the plan, people evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant would be taken by land to the port of Berdyansk, on the Sea of Azov, and that a Turkish ship would take them from there to Istanbul via the Black Sea. “Our ship is ready to go and bring the injured soldiers and other civilians to Turkey,” Reuters quoted Kalin as saying. There was no comment on the plan from Ukraine or Russia. Though Mariupol has fallen to Russia, hundreds of Ukrainian fighters are holding out under heavy fire at the steelworks. Earlier this month, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations helped evacuated a number of civilians who were sheltering in the plant.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.