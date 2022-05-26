Unexplained Accident at Iran Military Facility Kills 1

An engineer was killed and another person injured in an unexplained accident at Iran’s Parchin military complex, located about 30 kilometers, or 19 miles, southeast of Tehran, according to a report by Iranian state television on Thursday. The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the site that has been hit by such accidents in the past, most recently in 2020, when Iran’s nuclear program came under a series of unclaimed attacks that the Islamic Republic has blamed on Israel. The International Atomic Energy Agency has accused Parchin of conducting tests of triggers meant to detonate a nuclear bomb. Iran has initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident, according to reports.