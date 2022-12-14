Donate
13 Iranian-made Drones Shot Down Over Kyiv, Ukraine Says
People stand near a building damaged by fragments from an exploding drone in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, capital of Ukraine, Dec. 14, 2022. (Anatolii Siryk/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

13 Iranian-made Drones Shot Down Over Kyiv, Ukraine Says

Steven Ganot
12/14/2022

Ukrainian forces on Wednesday shot down a swarm of Iranian-made drones that Russian troops launched at the capital, Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. AFP reported seeing law enforcement and emergency personnel inspecting metal drone fragments at the impact site.

“The terrorists started this morning with 13 Shaheds,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, referring to the Iran-made weapons. “According to the preliminary information, all 13 were shot down by our Ukrainian air defense systems.”

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on social media at 6:41 am local time that “explosions” had been heard in the central district of Shevchenkivsky and that emergency services were responding.

“Debris from downed drones hit one administrative building and four more residential buildings suffered minor damage. No one was injured,” added Kyiv regional military administration head Sergiy Popko.

Kyiv has been under frequent aerial attack for nearly 10 months since Russia invaded the country in February.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said following the attacks Wednesday morning that Washington would continue backing Ukraine. “More support is on the way,” she wrote on Twitter. On Tuesday, US officials said Washington would approve stationing a Patriot missile battery in Ukraine.

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani on Tuesday said Ukraine had not presented any evidence for its claim that Russia has used Iranian military drones in the Ukraine war, Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim News Agency reported. He referred to reports on Russia’s use of Iranian drones as “rumors based on unfounded claims.”

