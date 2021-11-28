This Hanukkah gives the gift of truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
1,300-Year-Old Mud Mosque Discovered in South Iraq
British Museum and Iraqi archaeologists carry out excavations in the ancient city of Girsu, the capital of the Kingdom of Lagash in the governorate of Dhi Qar, Iraq on November 15, 2021. (Arshad Mohammed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iraq
Mosque
archeology

1,300-Year-Old Mud Mosque Discovered in South Iraq

Marcy Oster
11/28/2021

A mud mosque that dates back about 1,300 years to the Umayyad era has been discovered in Iraq. Few archeological sites have been found in Iraq that date back to that era, which marks the early years of Islam. Part of the reason for that is the significant erosion in southern Iraq; in addition, there has been little in the way of financial allocations for excavation missions. The mosque was discovered in the middle of the town of al-Rafa’I, and is about 8 meters, or 26-feet, wide, and five meters, or 16-feet, long.  Much of the building had been washed away by erosion from water and rain. Ali Shalgham, the head of the Dhi Qar governorate’s investigation and excavation department, told the state-run Iraqi News Agency that the finding is “one of the most important and great discoveries,” according to Al Jazeera. The discovery was made by an excavation mission from the British Museum, together with a local Iraqi excavation team.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.