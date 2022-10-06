Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Binyamin Netanyahu Hospitalized, Released After ‘Feeling Unwell’ at Synagogue
Former Israeli Prime Minister and curernt Leader of the Opposition Binyamin Netanyahu speaks during an election campaign event in south Tel Aviv on September 7, 2022. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Binyamin Netanyahu
Shaare Zedek Medical Center

Binyamin Netanyahu Hospitalized, Released After ‘Feeling Unwell’ at Synagogue

The Media Line Staff
10/06/2022

Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, was released from the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on Thursday, after being hospitalized following Yom Kippur holiday services because he was “feeling unwell.” Netanyahu began to feel ill at the end of the Yom Kippur fast and was treated by paramedics at the synagogue. He drove himself to the hospital, where he underwent a battery of tests that returned normal results. He was hospitalized overnight for observation, according to reports. Israeli media reported that he fainted during Wednesday’s synagogue services at Jerusalem’s Great Synagogue and, alternatively, that he felt chest pains during services. After Netanyahu’s release from Shaare Zedek on Thursday morning, his office released a statement saying that he had “returned to full activity.” A video posted to social media showed him taking a morning walk. Netanyahu received well wishes from political allies and opponents alike, including current Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who tweeted: “I wish Binyamin Netanyahu a speedy recovery and full recovery. Only health.” Paramedics in Israel treat hundreds of people who faint, become dehydrated, or feel ill during the Yom Kippur fast each year. Netanyahu is leading the Likud party to the country’s fifth election in less than five years.

