$2.5 Billion Corruption Scandal Uncovered in Iraq

A massive corruption scandal has been uncovered in in Iraq, where $2.5 billion was embezzled from the Iraqi tax commission, equal to about 2.8% of the 2021 state budget. The scheme, first reported by The Guardian, appears to involve a network of businesses and officials though, according to The Associated Press, few expect that any senior officials or political leaders will be held accountable. Current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani took office vowing to crack down on corruption. The corruption was discovered when an internal audit by the country’s Finance Ministry last month found that five shell companies allegedly had fraudulently received the $2.5 billion from Iraq’s tax commission. The payments were made from an account that held billions of dollars in deposits made by companies that expected the funds to be returned to them once taxes had been deducted and following the presentation of the companies’ updated financial statements. The theft was discovered when a large oil company discovered that it could not get a refund of its deposits because the account contained a balance of only $100 million. Some of the shell companies were formed just weeks before they received their refunds, in some cases in cash. Tax officials, civil servants and businessmen must have been in on the scheme, many believe.