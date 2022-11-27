Donate
Turkish, Pakistani Officials Inaugurate New Warship for Pakistan Navy During Istanbul Ceremony
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends the launch ceremony of a third corvette warship built by Turkey for the Pakistan Navy on Nov. 25, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Emrah Yorulmaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
11/27/2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated a corvette warship built by Turkey for the Pakistan Navy during a ceremony in Istanbul on Friday. The warship’s construction is part of a strategic cooperation project, according to a weekend announcement. The launch of the PNS Khyber represents “the deepening of defense cooperation” between Turkey and Pakistan, Sharif said. A fourth warship is set to be delivered in February 2025, Sharif announced during the inauguration ceremony. The first was delivered in August 2021. Sharif arrived in Istanbul on Friday for a two-day visit.

