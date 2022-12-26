Revolutionary Guard Arrests 7 Iranians With UK Ties Over Anti-Government Protests

At least seven Iranian citizens who have links to the United Kingdom, including some with dual Iranian-British citizenship, have been arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in connection with the ongoing anti-government protests that marked their 100th day over the weekend. They reportedly were detained while trying to leave the country. “Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said when asked about the arrest of people linked to Britain. “Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots,” he also said. Iran reportedly has arrested dozens of Iranians with dual citizenship since the start of the protests. The British Foreign Office said it was looking into the reports of the arrests of Iranian-British citizens. Some 18,516 protesters are believed to have been arrested since the start of the protests, which were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police after she was arrested for wearing her hijab incorrectly. The Iranian government has accused the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as some Western countries, of inciting, training and arming the protesters.