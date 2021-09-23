Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
16 Million People in Yemen ‘Marching Toward Starvation’
A malnourished child receives treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on November 1, 2020. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
YEMEN
World Food Programme
United Nations
donor countries

16 Million People in Yemen ‘Marching Toward Starvation’

Marcy Oster
09/23/2021

Sixteen million people in Yemen “are marching toward starvation,” the head of the United Nations food agency said Wednesday during a meeting on Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. The World Food Program, which feeds millions of people around the world, is running out of money and will reduce the rations it provides to at least 3.2 million people in October and for 5 million by December, David Beasley said during the high-level meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. After Wednesday’s meeting, and a virtual pledging meeting held in March, there is still a $1 billion shortfall in the money needed to feed people in Yemen, who have been suffering through seven years of a violent civil war, that has led to the devaluation of the country’s currency and a steep rise in food prices.  Meanwhile, some 11.3 million Yemeni children need humanitarian assistance to survive, the head of the UN children’s agency UNICEF told the meeting.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.