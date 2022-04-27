The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

165,000 Holocaust Survivors Live in Israel
Holocaust survivor Ripachina Alla, 86, from Dnipro, waits along with other Ukrainian Jewish refugees at Dacia Camp near Moldova's capital Chișinău on March 15, 2022, before heading to the airport to board a plane to Israel. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
165,000 Holocaust Survivors Live in Israel

Steven Ganot
04/27/2022

Approximately 165,000 Holocaust survivors were living in Israel at the end of 2021, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics announced ahead of Yom Hashoah, the national Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The annual memorial day, which honors the 6 million Jews who died at the hands of Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II, begins on Wednesday at sunset and continues until Thursday night.

The bureau noted that in 1939, on the eve of the war, the global Jewish population was 16.6 million. By the end of the war, which saw the murder of more than one in three Jews worldwide, the Jewish population had dropped to 11.5 million. At the end of 2020, the world Jewish population was 15.2 million; it still had not recovered to its pre-Holocaust numbers.

Of these, 6.9 million – 45% – lived in Israel, 6 million in the United States, 445,000 in France, 393,000 in Canada, and 292,000 in the United Kingdom. These five countries together account for more than 92% of the global Jewish population.

Among Israel’s 6.9 million Jews at the end of 2020, 5.4 million (78%) were native-born, 1 million were born in Europe or the Americas, 284,400 in Africa, and 153,700 in Asia outside of Israel.

