Israeli Lawmakers Clash Over Ceasefire’s Value After Iran Strike

Gabriel Colodro reports that Israel’s political class is dissecting the dizzying 12-day clash with Iran and the US-brokered ceasefire that followed. Coalition firebrand MK Tally Gotliv hails the joint Israeli-American strike, saying it “reminded the world who Israel is” and calling the ceasefire acceptable only if Tehran stays disarmed. Opposition lawmaker Boaz Toporovsky agrees the truce is a tool, not a goal, but warns that “if Iran is allowed to rearm and rebuild, that is unacceptable.”

Inside the Knesset the talk toggles between chest-thumping and caution. Gotliv credits Israel’s air force, Mossad, and Military Intelligence for “tremendous power,” while Toporovsky defends President Donald Trump’s decision to pause a planned follow-up strike, arguing that Washington’s entry “removed an existential threat.” Haredi representative Moshe Roth gives the ceasefire a “definitely close to 100%” grade yet vows Israel must “retaliate in the most forceful way possible” if drones return.

Beneath the unity photo-ops, familiar political rifts reappear. Gotliv accuses rivals of underestimating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Toporovsky counters that nobody knows what tomorrow holds. Roth doubts that wartime solidarity will survive the next budget fight, but insists his party’s focus is “the Jewish nation, not only in Israel, but all over the world.”

Israel and the US launched dozens of aircraft on June 13 to crater Iran’s Fordo and Natanz nuclear complexes, killing senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers and knocking out air-defense batteries, according to military briefings. Tehran’s reply landed drones over northern Galilee briefly.

Colodro’s full piece captures the adrenaline, the doubts, and the unanswered questions hanging over Jerusalem’s marble corridors. Give it a read to see how victory looks up close—and why everyone agrees the hard part starts now.