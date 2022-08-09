The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

18 Dead as Clashes Erupt in Yemen’s Shabwa Province
Yemeni pro-government fighters man a position in Ataq, the capital of Shabwa province, east of the Red Sea port of Aden, on Jan. 18, 2022. (Saleh al-Obeidi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

18 Dead as Clashes Erupt in Yemen’s Shabwa Province

Steven Ganot
08/09/2022

Rival forces engaged in deadly clashes across several residential neighborhoods in Yemen’s oil-rich Shabwa province on Monday. Security units loyal to the Islah party, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, launched an attack on government security forces in the provincial capital Ataq, setting off intense street battles that left 18 people dead and 25 injured, according to local medical sources. The infighting reportedly followed the appointment of a new commander to lead Islah’s militia. The local government authorized the deployment of troops from the army’s elite Giants Brigades to protect state institutions and put down the violence. The Aden-based Presidential Leadership Council later expressed its support for Shabwa’s governor, ordered special security units to stop the clashes, and fired several security officers and military leaders for organizing a rebellion against the Shabwa government, the state-run Saba news agency reported.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital, Sanaa. It has created conditions that some observers have described as the worst humanitarian disaster in the world today. Thousands of soldiers and around 14,500 civilians have been killed directly by the violence and at least another 150,000 civilians have died as a result of the war; according to the Save the Children Fund, 85,000 Yemeni children may have died from starvation. The war has also displaced more than 4 million people.

