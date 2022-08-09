18 Dead as Clashes Erupt in Yemen’s Shabwa Province

Rival forces engaged in deadly clashes across several residential neighborhoods in Yemen’s oil-rich Shabwa province on Monday. Security units loyal to the Islah party, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, launched an attack on government security forces in the provincial capital Ataq, setting off intense street battles that left 18 people dead and 25 injured, according to local medical sources. The infighting reportedly followed the appointment of a new commander to lead Islah’s militia. The local government authorized the deployment of troops from the army’s elite Giants Brigades to protect state institutions and put down the violence. The Aden-based Presidential Leadership Council later expressed its support for Shabwa’s governor, ordered special security units to stop the clashes, and fired several security officers and military leaders for organizing a rebellion against the Shabwa government, the state-run Saba news agency reported.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital, Sanaa. It has created conditions that some observers have described as the worst humanitarian disaster in the world today. Thousands of soldiers and around 14,500 civilians have been killed directly by the violence and at least another 150,000 civilians have died as a result of the war; according to the Save the Children Fund, 85,000 Yemeni children may have died from starvation. The war has also displaced more than 4 million people.