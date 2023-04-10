Happy holidays!
2 Dead, 20 Missing After Migrant Vessel Sinks in Mediterranean
Mideast Daily News
Migrants
Mediterranean
Tunisia
Italy

2 Dead, 20 Missing After Migrant Vessel Sinks in Mediterranean

Steven Ganot
04/10/2023

At least two migrants have died and around 20 others are missing after their vessel sank in the Mediterranean between Tunisia and Italy, German aid group ResQship said on Sunday. The group’s ship, the Nadir, rescued another 22 people and took them to the Italian island of Lampedusa. Among those rescued were men, women, and children from Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Mali. A pregnant woman was among those saved. Around 40 migrants were on the boat when it left Sfax in Tunisia. This incident is the latest in a series of disasters in the Mediterranean Sea, where dozens of migrants attempting the crossing have drowned, and dozens more have had to be rescued from flimsy vessels. According to Italian Interior Ministry figures, more than 14,000 migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year. This is a major increase compared to the same period in 2022, when 5,300 arrived, and in 2021, when 4,300 migrants arrived on Italy’s shores.

