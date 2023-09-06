Donate
2 Dead, 4 Missing After Torrential Rains Flood Turkish Town of İğneada
A search and rescue team searches for missing people in İğneada district of Kırklareli, Turkey on Sept. 6, 2023. (Özgün Tiran/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
09/06/2023

Heavy flooding in Turkey’s northwestern province of Kırklareli resulted in at least two fatalities and four missing persons on Tuesday, according to the government’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). Search and rescue teams from AFAD have retrieved two bodies and saved six people in the town of İğneada. The agency released the information on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

The flooding occurred after intense rainfall led to overflowing streams and road blockages in the region, local broadcaster NTV reported. İğneada, a popular tourist location on the Black Sea coast, is famous for its floodplain forests.

