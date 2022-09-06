The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

2 Gay Rights Activists Sentenced to Death in Iran for 'Corruption on Earth'
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
homosexuality
Iran
death sentence

2 Gay Rights Activists Sentenced to Death in Iran for 'Corruption on Earth'

The Media Line Staff
09/06/2022

Two gay rights activists were sentenced to death by a court in Iran on charges of “corruption on earth,” a term used to refer to breaking Muslim Sharia law. The two women, Zahra Sedighi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Chubdar, 24, have been detained in prison in Urmia in northwestern Iran for several months. It is the first time that a woman has been sentenced to death in Iran for her sexual orientation, Shadi Amin, a coordinator for the Germany-based Iranian LGBTI rights group 6Rang, told AFP. Iran’s judiciary said the women are accused of “deceiving women and young girls and trafficking them to one of the countries of the region.” Hamedani, who is described as gender-nonconforming, may also have been charged due to her public defense of LGBT rights on social media and her appearance in a May 2021 BBC documentary about abuses that LGBT people suffer in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, where she had been living. Under Iran’s legal system, homosexual acts can receive punishments ranging from flogging to the death penalty.

