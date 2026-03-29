2 Gulf States Took Iranian Fire and Chose Opposite Paths

Jacob Wirtschafter and Waseem Abu Mahadi tell a revealing story about two Gulf states hit by the same Iranian war machine and driven by the same fear of wider chaos, yet choosing strikingly different responses. Oman and the United Arab Emirates were both attacked. One moved to keep a line open to Tehran. The other moved closer to a military coalition determined to break Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

That contrast is the heart of the piece, and it is what makes the full article worth reading. This is not a simple split between hawks and doves, nor is it some melodrama about Gulf disunity. It is a story about geography, vulnerability, and survival. Oman sits on the southern shore of Hormuz and cannot afford to turn the waterway into a permanent battlefield. The UAE, with a pipeline to Fujairah that bypasses the strait, has more room to take a harder line and back efforts to roll back Iran’s leverage.

The article is packed with vivid details that make the stakes feel immediate. Iranian drones hit Salalah. Missiles struck Fujairah. Port facilities burned. Tanker traffic through Hormuz has collapsed. Gulf states have absorbed thousands of Iranian missile and drone strikes since the war began on Feb. 28. For Oman, the danger is not abstract. Its economy, shipping, and development plans all run through the same narrow passage Iran is now trying to dominate. For the UAE, the damage is painful but still manageable.

Wirtschafter and Abu Mahadi also show how these different responses grew out of different regional strategies long before this war. The UAE tied itself to deterrence through the Abraham Accords and closer security ties with the US and Israel. Oman kept its reputation as the Gulf’s quiet mediator, preserving channels to Tehran through one crisis after another. Even now, as pressure mounts, Muscat is still talking while Abu Dhabi is helping build pressure.

The piece also makes clear that force alone may not solve the problem. Reopening Hormuz would require a far larger military effort than many public statements suggest.

Read the full article by Wirtschafter and Abu Mahadi for a smart, deeply reported look at how Gulf states are balancing pressure, diplomacy, and raw geography in one of the world’s most dangerous choke points.