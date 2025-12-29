2 Leaders, 2 Timelines: Netanyahu Seeks Leverage as Trump Chases Quiet

Keren Setton reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Florida Sunday for a Monday sit-down at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, arriving with one priority: keep Israel’s remaining fronts from reigniting even as the broader regional war has largely cooled. The American president, by contrast, wants closure—especially in Gaza—because calm abroad helps him focus on the looming 2026 US midterms and his domestic agenda.

Former Israeli Consul General Yaki Dayan told The Media Line that “Netanyahu wants to discuss all the fronts that still remain open, while Trump wants to close them and move forward.” Professor Eytan Gilboa said the meeting could become a classic Trump-style trade: concessions in one arena to win room in another.

Gaza is central. Phase two of the American 20-point plan reportedly calls for Hamas’ disarmament, a temporary international stabilization force, and an Israeli pullback from current “yellow line” positions. The sticking point: President Trump wants Turkey involved; Israel refuses, viewing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government as hostile and too close to Hamas.

Iran is next. Six months after joint Israeli-US strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, Israeli officials are watching Tehran’s ballistic missile push and want flexibility to act again—possibly without Washington’s offensive support, though still under America’s defensive umbrella.

Lebanon and Syria round out the agenda: a fragile Hezbollah ceasefire with a looming disarmament deadline, and Israel’s insistence it will not withdraw troops from southern Syria after Bashar Assad’s fall and Ahmed al-Sharaa’s takeover.

Setton frames the trip as a stress test: Can Netanyahu bend President Trump’s “end the wars” instinct toward Israel’s security sequencing? Read the full article for the granular trade-offs and political math.