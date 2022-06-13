The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

2 Members of Iran’s IRGC ‘Martyred’ in Weekend Incidents
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military personnel attend a ceremony in the Iranian Interior Ministry building in downtown Tehran, on April 14, 2022. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Martyr

2 Members of Iran’s IRGC ‘Martyred’ in Weekend Incidents

The Media Line Staff
06/13/2022

Two members of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) serving in the aerospace division died in two separate incidents while on active duty over the weekend. The men were both labeled by official state media as martyrs, meaning that they died or were killed during important assignments. There have been several unusual deaths of IRGC leaders announced in recent weeks. The IRGC runs Iran’s ballistic missile program as well as some of the country’s air defenses. Ali Kamani died in Iran’s central city of Khomein – home to Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, important to the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, in what was reported to be simply a “car accident.” Mohammad Abdous was reported to have died “on a mission” while working in Iran’s Semnan province, home to the Imam Khomeini Spaceport used in satellite launches. Their deaths come after last month’s assassination of IRGC Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari on the street outside his home in Tehran, followed days later by the death of Col. Ali Esmailzadeh who allegedly fell off the roof of his home. But at least one Iranian report has said that Esmailzadeh, who was close to Khodayari, was killed over suspicions he provided information that was used in the assassination attack. On May 31, Iranian scientist Ayoob Entezari, who worked on missiles and drones at a research and development center, died of an unspecified illness or of food poisoning, according to Iranian media, and may have been intentionally poisoned.

