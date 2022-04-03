The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

2-Month Cease-fire in Yemen Civil War Begins
Members of Yemen's Houthi rebels participate in a military march held on March 31, 2022 in Sanaa, Yemen, after the Saudi-led coalition battling the Iran-backed Houthis began observing a unilateral cease-fire in the years-long war, despite its rejection by the rebels ahead of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Yemen Civil War
Al Hudaydah

2-Month Cease-fire in Yemen Civil War Begins

The Media Line Staff
04/03/2022

A tanker carrying a shipment of fuel arrived in the Houthi rebel-controlled port of Al Hudaydah in Yemen on Sunday, a day after a two-month truce between the parties in the country’s civil war went into effect. The UN-brokered agreement is the first coordinated cease-fire in at least six years. It includes a halt to all attacks inside Yemen and on parties to the fight outside of Yemen; permission for ships carrying fuel to enter the port of Al Hudaydah, and allowing commercial flights to take off and land at the Sanaa International airport. The truce coincides with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. There were, however, already reports on Sunday morning of truce violations, by both the Saudi coalition in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels. “The aim of this truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering, and most importantly, hope that an end to this conflict is possible,” UN special envoy Hans Grundberg said in a statement. The Saudi coalition last week had already declared a truce for Ramadan. The declaration came as the Houthis have in recent weeks stepped up their attacks on Saudi Arabian targets. Last month, the Houthis struck a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah, causing a huge fire in a storage tank. The Saudis responded by pounding the Houthi capital of Sanaa, after which the Houthis called a unilateral three-day cease-fire.

