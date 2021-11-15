2 Powerful Earthquakes Strike Southern Iran, Felt in Dubai

Two powerful earthquakes struck southern Iran on Sunday afternoon, leaving at least one person dead and sending thousands of people into the streets. The quakes that struck one minute apart were of magnitude 6.4 and 6.3 and were followed by several aftershocks. The epicenter is located about 36 miles southwest of Bandar Abbas port in Hormozgan province. The temblor was felt in nearby provinces and across the Gulf in Dubai. The dead man, 22, was killed when an electric pole displaced by the quake fell on his head. State television reported that there was no significant structural damage to homes in the area of the earthquake, yet in videos posted on social media parts of the Geno Mountain in Bandar Abbas are seen collapsing. Several major geological fault lines run through Iran and experts have warned that Iran could one day be hit by a devastating temblor.