2 Years Into the War, Hamas Still Runs Gaza’s Streets and Tunnels

Nearly two years into Israel’s war to dismantle Hamas, the group remains firmly entrenched in Gaza—still governing, still fighting, and still finding ways to pay its members. As The Media Line’s Giorgia Valente reports, this resilience is no accident.

Dr. Michael Milshtein of Tel Aviv University’s Moshe Dayan Center describes Hamas as far more than a political or military organization. Over decades, it has woven itself into Gaza’s social fabric through schools, charities, mosques, and community groups. Even after losing an estimated 25,000–27,000 members, Milshtein says, “they’re still the dominant power in Gaza.”

Militarily, Hamas has shifted from large formations to small, mobile units—three to seven fighters—waging guerrilla warfare in Gaza’s rubble. Ihsan Ataya of Palestinian Islamic Jihad calls it a tightly structured machine that keeps internal order even under siege. Tunnels remain a lifeline, moving fighters, weapons, and leaders unseen.

The group’s finances are equally adaptable. A BBC investigation found Hamas had stashed $700 million in cash before Oct. 7, now quietly distributed in partial salaries—about 20% of prewar pay—sometimes alongside food and supplies diverted from humanitarian aid. Leaders abroad, such as Zaher Jabarin in Istanbul and Mohammad Darwish in Doha, channel funds from Turkey, Qatar, and Iran into the Strip, despite Israeli control over key border routes.

Hamas’s long game, both analysts agree, is attrition—raising Israel’s military, political, and economic costs until it can no longer sustain the war.

Valente’s reporting offers an unvarnished look at a movement battered but unbroken, surviving in conditions most would consider ungovernable. For a full picture of how Hamas has adapted—and why it’s still standing—read her complete piece.