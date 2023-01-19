Donate
Light Theme
Log In
200 People Injured, 500 Homes Damaged as 5.8-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northwest Iran
(Illustrative)
Mideast Daily News

200 People Injured, 500 Homes Damaged as 5.8-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northwest Iran

Steven Ganot
01/19/2023

At least 200 people were injured and 500 homes were damaged in a 5.8-magnitude earthquake that shook northwestern Iran on Wednesday. The quake struck at 1:38 pm local time (10:08 GMT). Its epicenter was 10 kilometers from Dizaj-e Diz, in West Azerbaijan Province, at a depth of 12 kilometers, according to Morteza Moradipour, deputy head for operations at Iran’s Relief and Rescue Organization, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported. Moradipour said the main earthquake followed a 3.6-magnitude foreshock that occurred 20 minutes earlier, at a depth of 13 kilometers.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.