200 People Injured, 500 Homes Damaged as 5.8-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northwest Iran

At least 200 people were injured and 500 homes were damaged in a 5.8-magnitude earthquake that shook northwestern Iran on Wednesday. The quake struck at 1:38 pm local time (10:08 GMT). Its epicenter was 10 kilometers from Dizaj-e Diz, in West Azerbaijan Province, at a depth of 12 kilometers, according to Morteza Moradipour, deputy head for operations at Iran’s Relief and Rescue Organization, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported. Moradipour said the main earthquake followed a 3.6-magnitude foreshock that occurred 20 minutes earlier, at a depth of 13 kilometers.