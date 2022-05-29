The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

25 Afghan Women Demand Education, Work, Defying Taliban in Kabul Protest
Members of Afghanistan's Powerful Women Movement take part in an earlier protest, against the Taliban's order for women to cover fully in public, including their faces, in Kabul, May 10, 2022. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Taliban
Kabul
Afghanistan

25 Afghan Women Demand Education, Work, Defying Taliban in Kabul Protest

Steven Ganot
05/29/2022

About 25 Afghan women protested in front of the Education Ministry in Kabul on Sunday against the Taliban government’s restrictions on women’s rights. Since seizing power throughout the country in August 2021 as US and allied countries withdrew their troops, the Taliban first promised a kinder, gentler version of the Islamist rule they imposed on the country from 1996 to 2001. But soon it became apparent that the gains women made over the past two decades would be eroded. Girls have been shut out of secondary schools, and women have been barred from returning to many government jobs. Women cannot travel alone, and public gardens and parks in the capital are open to men and women on separate days. The country’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, said earlier this month that women should stay home; if they go out in public, they must cover themselves from head to toe, including their faces. The women protesting for their rights – and thereby violating another restriction imposed by the Taliban – chanted slogans such as “Bread, work, freedom,” and “Education is my right! Reopen schools!” AFP reports that the protesters ended their rally after marching a few hundred meters and being confronted by plainclothes Taliban fighters. “We wanted to read out a declaration but the Taliban didn’t allow it,” said protester Zholia Parsi. “They took the mobile phones of some girls and also prevented us from taking photos or videos of our protest.”

