27 Men and Women Publicly Lashed in Northern Afghanistan for Various Offenses

Twenty-seven people were publicly lashed in one day in northern Afghanistan, for alleged offenses that include adultery, theft, and drug possession. The 18 men and nine women were lashed between 25 times and 39 times each in Parwan province, The New Arab reported, citing an unnamed court official. The lashings reported over the weekend took place on Thursday, came a day after a man accused of murder was executed in western Iran, the first officially confirmed public execution since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. The Taliban took over and announced the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the end of August 2021 when the last US and other foreign troops left the country. Last month, nine men and three women were whipped publicly for various offenses in a sports stadium in Logar province, which was witnessed by both prominent Afghans and local citizens. There have been several such public whippings since then. The Taliban claim that such lashings are required under religious sharia law.