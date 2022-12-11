Donate
Light Theme
Log In
27 Men and Women Publicly Lashed in Northern Afghanistan for Various Offenses
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Afghanistan
Taliban

27 Men and Women Publicly Lashed in Northern Afghanistan for Various Offenses

The Media Line Staff
12/11/2022

Twenty-seven people were publicly lashed in one day in northern Afghanistan, for alleged offenses that include adultery, theft, and drug possession. The 18 men and nine women were lashed between 25 times and 39 times each in Parwan province, The New Arab reported, citing an unnamed court official. The lashings reported over the weekend took place on Thursday, came a day after a man accused of murder was executed in western Iran, the first officially confirmed public execution since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. The Taliban took over and announced the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the end of August 2021 when the last US and other foreign troops left the country. Last month, nine men and three women were whipped publicly for various offenses in a sports stadium in Logar province, which was witnessed by both prominent Afghans and local citizens. There have been several such public whippings since then. The Taliban claim that such lashings are required under religious sharia law.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.