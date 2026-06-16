2,700-Year-Old Standing Stone May Point to Hezekiah’s Religious Reforms

A 2,700-year-old standing stone uncovered at Tel Eton in the Judean Lowlands may offer new evidence that religious reforms linked to King Hezekiah reached beyond temples and public shrines into elite domestic life in the Kingdom of Judah, according to a new study by Bar-Ilan University archaeologist Avraham Faust.

The study, published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology, examines a large cultic standing stone, or massebah, found inside a major First Temple-era residence known as Building 101, sometimes called the Governor’s Residency. The stone, about 1.4 meters tall and weighing roughly 750 kilograms, once stood in the building’s largest room, opposite the entrance, where it would have been visible from inside the structure and from the courtyard.

Researchers believe the stone had a ritual function because it had no clear architectural use and because similar standing stones are known from religious contexts across the ancient Near East. At a later stage, the stone was placed on its side and built into a specially constructed platform. It was not smashed, defaced, or discarded.

That careful treatment is what gives the find its punch. The stone appears to have been taken out of ritual use but preserved, suggesting a deliberate religious change rather than routine renovation or destruction.

The timing matters. Tel Eton was destroyed by the Assyrian Empire near the end of the eighth century BCE, the period traditionally associated with Hezekiah, the Judahite king described in the Bible as suppressing local worship sites and centralizing religious life in Jerusalem.

Archaeologists have long debated whether Hezekiah’s reforms happened as described or whether later biblical writers exaggerated them. Earlier discussions have focused mainly on public cultic sites such as Arad and Beersheba. The Tel Eton stone may widen that debate by pointing to change inside a prominent residence.

The find does not settle the question. But it gives scholars a rare domestic clue in one of biblical archaeology’s most stubborn arguments.