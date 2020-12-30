2nd Straight Strike Sows Syrian Strife

At least one person was killed and three others injured early Wednesday in an airstrike near the Syrian capital Damascus attributed to the Israeli Air Force. The Syrian Arab News Agency claimed air defense batteries were triggered and managed to push back the intruders in the second such attack this week. According to reports by Syrian opposition groups, the raid targeted weapon depots belonging to Hizbullah, the Lebanese terror organization whose soldiers have in recent years supported Syrian President Bashar Assad in the ongoing civil war. On Friday, local news outlets reported a similar strike by Israeli jets. That raid damaged several buildings. Israel has for the past few years conducted widespread preventive strikes on its eastern neighbor’s territory, targeting outposts, bases and arms caches belonging to Iran and its proxies, who Israel says pose a threat to its security. Jerusalem has not officially acknowledged or approved most of these incidents.