The Media Line

3 Killed West Bank Palestinian Terrorists Were ‘Ticking Time Bomb,’ Bennett Says
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receives a briefing at the Shin Bet security agency’s northern West Bank headquarters on April 3, 2022. (Haim Zach/GPO)
The Media Line Staff
04/03/2022

Israel’s security forces “thwarted a ticking time bomb” early on Saturday morning during an operation in the area of Jenin in the West Bank, during which three operatives of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group were killed, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Saturday night. The terrorists had been poised to enter Israel to commit a shooting attack, according to officials. The operation was executed by the Shin Bet security service, the Israel Police, and the Israel Defense Forces. A police officer, a senior commander in the Yamam counterterrorism unit identified only as Chief Superintendent S., was seriously injured in the operation. On Sunday, Bennett visited Shin Bet security agency’s northern West Bank headquarters, where he participated in a situational assessment with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and with Israel Defense Forces Commander of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox. “We are in a period of ‘alert routine,’ in which we want the citizens of Israel to return to their routine and security forces to be at high alert,” Bennett said. “It will not take one action, but many hundreds of actions taking place all the time,” he also said, adding: “Together, we will make the effort to break this wave.” Saturday’s operation comes after three terror attacks in less than two weeks executed in Israel.

