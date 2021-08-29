Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
3 South Sudan Journalists Arrested, Radio Station Closed Over Planned Protest
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
South Sudan
Journalists
arrested

3 South Sudan Journalists Arrested, Radio Station Closed Over Planned Protest

Marcy Oster
08/29/2021

Three journalists were detained and their radio station shut down in South Sudan. The curb on freedom of the media on Friday comes in connection with a nationwide protest called by activists for Monday, which will demand that the country’s leadership resign, AFP reported. Security officials reportedly believed that the radio station, Jonglei FM, an independent radio station in eastern Jonglei state, planned to air a call for people to attend the protests.  The station manager, the program manager and the editor-in-chief were all arrested and later released, though the radio station remained shut, a rights group and a journalists union told the French news agency AFP. Radio is the main avenue for Sudanese citizens to receive news. South Sudan split from Sudan in 2011 and was locked in a civil war for more than two years. A truce now is being more or less observed.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.