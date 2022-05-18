The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

300,000 Metric Tons of Wheat Bought by Egypt Stuck in Ukraine
Wheat fields in midsummer in the Lviv Oblast in Ukraine, in July 2012. (Raimond Spekking via Wikimedia Commons)
The Media Line Staff
05/18/2022

Some 300,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat that had been scheduled for delivery to Egypt in February and March has not yet been shipped, Reuters first reported. One of the cargo shipments remains stuck in Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port on the north-western shore of the Black Sea, and four have not yet been loaded. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, much of it coming from Ukraine and Russia. These shipments have been disrupted since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities imported 4.7 million metric tons of wheat last year. Egypt’s prime minister said earlier this week that the country has wheat reserves to last four months, though this figure could include wheat that has been purchased but not yet delivered, according to the Reuters report. In March, Egypt’s prime minister set a fixed price for commercially sold bread, in reaction to the rise in the price of wheat due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

