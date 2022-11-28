Donate
Light Theme
Log In
4 Children From South Sudan To Arrive in Israel for Life-Saving Heart Surgery
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
heart
surgery
Israel
IsraAid
Save a child's heart

4 Children From South Sudan To Arrive in Israel for Life-Saving Heart Surgery

The Media Line Staff
11/28/2022

Four children from South Sudan will arrive in Israel for life-saving heart surgery. The effort to provide treatment by Israeli pediatric cardiologists for the children with congenital heart conditions is a collaboration between IsraAid and Save a Child’s Heart and comes after two years of planning. The children – Gai, 8; Habiba, 6; Phillip, 5; and Joel, 5, were diagnosed by pediatric cardiologist Dr. Akiva Tamir during a medical mission from Save a Child’s Heart to South Sudan in March 2019. The children receive day-to-day support from IsraAID’s Juba camp for Internally Displaced Persons. Their travel to Israel was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The surgeries will take place at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon in central Israel and they will spend several months in Israel to recover, each accompanied by a guardian. Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs purchased the airline tickets for the children and their escorts, as part of an initiative to bring children from 25 African countries marking the 25th anniversary of Save a Child’s Heart. There are over 2 million internally displaced people in South Sudan and another 10.26 million South Sudanese refugees worldwide; the country was born in 2011, and was engulfed by civil war two years later.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.