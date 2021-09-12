Americans need to understand the Middle East
4 Down, 2 to Go: Escaped Palestinian Security Prisoners Nabbed in Northern Israel
Palestinian security prisoner Mohammad Ardah, one of the six prisoners who escaped from a high-security prison on September 6, is surrounded by Israeli police officers during his trial at the magistrates' court in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth, on September 11, 2021, following his recapture the night before. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Palestinian prisoners
security prisoners
escape

Marcy Oster
09/12/2021

Four of the six Palestinian security prisoners who escaped Monday from the maximum-security Gilboa Prison after digging a tunnel from their cell under the high prison walls were captured by Israeli security forces on Friday night and early Saturday morning. Two of the men were discovered in the northern Israeli town of Nazareth and two near the northern town of Shibli–Umm al-Ghanam. The two remaining fugitive prisoners are said to be dangerous and could try to carry out an attack against Israelis in light of the arrest of the other four men, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said Sunday. The last two prisoners may have split up, and the search currently is taking place both in northern Israel and the West Bank. One of the escaped prisoners is believed to have made it to the northern West Bank, where he will be more difficult to capture, according to reports. The men who remain at large are Iham Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat, both are members of the Islamic Jihad terror group. Israeli security forces say that the escaped prisoners did not receive any premeditated outside help after their escape. In addition, Arab Israelis who saw them after their escape reported them to authorities, aiding in their capture. The Israel Defense Forces over the last several days have arrested family members of the escaped prisoners and searched several of their homes. Two rockets were launched from Gaza over 24 hours on Friday night and Saturday night in response to the capture of four of the escapees.

