The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
4 Israeli Men Arrested for Planning Temple Mount Passover Sacrifice
Aerial SE exposure of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, November 15, 2013. (Andrew Shiva/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Passover
sacrifice
Temple Mount

4 Israeli Men Arrested for Planning Temple Mount Passover Sacrifice

The Media Line Staff
04/14/2022

Four Jewish men in their 20s were arrested by Israel Police early on Thursday morning on suspicion that they were planning to offer a Passover sacrifice on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. The Temple Mount is also known as Haram al-Sharif, the 37-acre plaza that is the site of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, where the ancient Jewish temples once stood, and is the third holiest site in Islam, where prayers are held daily. The arrested men, residents of Jerusalem and the West Bank, were taken in for questioning at the Jerusalem District Police Station. A young goat, believed to be the intended sacrifice, was found at the home of one of the suspects, Ynet reported. A radical right-wing Jewish movement, called the Returning to the Mount movement, last week called to renew the ancient Passover sacrifice ritual on the Temple Mount, and offered financial rewards to anyone who succeeds, or at least tries, to offer a sacrifice at the site.  The group offered a reward of 10,000 shekels (a little more than $3,100) for a successful sacrifice and 800 shekels (almost $250) for someone arrested while in possession of a goat. Hamas and the Palestinian Authority have warned that such “provocations” at the holy site could lead to a new round of violence.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.