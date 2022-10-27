4 Leaders of Palestinian Lions’ Den Militia Surrender to PA

Four members of the armed Palestinian group Lions’ Den on Wednesday night surrendered to Palestinian Authority security forces, following several days of intense Israeli military activity in the northern West Bank aimed at stamping out the recently formed militia.

The four were described in the Israeli press as prominent leaders of the group. Among them was Mahmoud al-Bana, a senior commander of the Lions’ Den who was reportedly wounded during an Israeli military raid in Nablus the day before.

Reports also said that the four were to be placed in protective custody in Jericho Prison, which is operated by the PA.

Lions’ Den first appeared in the summer, as disparate fighters from the cities of Nablus and Jenin united in their opposition to Israeli raids and dissatisfaction with the PA leadership.