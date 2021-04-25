Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
40 Rockets Fired From Gaza on Southern Israel 
Iron Dome system in Ashdod, Israel, intercepts a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, November 16, 2012. (Israel Defense Forces)
Mideast Daily News
Gaza Strip
rocket attack
Israel
Aviv Kochavi
Hamas

40 Rockets Fired From Gaza on Southern Israel 

The Media Line Staff
04/25/2021

After a long lull, residents of southern Israel once again had to sprint for fortified rooms and bomb shelters as Gaza terror groups fired some 40 rockets into Israeli territory. The rocket attacks began late Friday night, stretching into Saturday morning; several more rockets were fired on Saturday night. Some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system and the rest landed in empty fields. Some damage was reported. Several other rockets landed in Gazan territory. The Israel Defense Forces responded to the rocket attacks with airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, including rocket launchers and what the military described as “underground infrastructure.” The groups in Gaza said the attacks were in response to the violent clashes between Palestinians and Jews and Israeli security forces in Jerusalem. In the wake of the attacks, the IDF announced that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi would postpone a scheduled trip to the United States. Hamas on Sunday called on the armed factions in Gaza to “keep their fingers on the trigger.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.