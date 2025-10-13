400,000 Vaccinators Fan Out as Pakistan Targets 45 Million Children in Polio Push

Pakistan started a nationwide polio push on Monday, sending more than 400,000 vaccinators door-to-door in 159 districts to give oral drops to over 45.4 million children under age 5, with vitamin A supplements to bolster immunity. The weeklong operation is timed to strengthen protection before winter and to steady coverage in areas where the virus has circulated in recent years.

Teams will sweep through homes, clinics, bus terminals, and other high-traffic sites to catch every eligible child. Parents are being urged to ensure under-fives receive their drops and to keep routine immunizations up to date through 15 months. Health planners say repeated rounds are essential because multiple doses build strong, lasting protection and help choke off transmission.

The campaign is part of a long-running effort to wipe out a disease that can paralyze for life but is preventable with safe, inexpensive vaccines. Pakistan has mounted successive national and subnational rounds for decades, building a vast field workforce and lab network to track the virus at the neighborhood level. Pairing polio doses with vitamin A has become a standard tactic to improve child health during national immunization days.

This round focuses on raising population immunity quickly, tightening surveillance, and entering the wet season with fuller “buffers” in community protection. If coverage hits its marks, officials say, cities and rural districts alike will have a better shot at keeping outbreaks at bay as the weather shifts.