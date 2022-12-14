Donate
Light Theme
Log In
44 Turkish Citizens Detained, 7 Arrested for Spying on Palestinians in Turkey for Israel’s Mossad
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Palestinians
spies
Mossad

44 Turkish Citizens Detained, 7 Arrested for Spying on Palestinians in Turkey for Israel’s Mossad

The Media Line Staff
12/14/2022

Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization and the Istanbul police detained 44 Turkish citizens and arrested seven, accusing them of spying on Palestinians in Turkey on behalf of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, according to the Daily Sabah, a news outlet that is closely aligned with the Turkish government. The arrests come as Ankara has been working to warm ties between Israel and Turkey.  Investigators said that the Mossad paid suspects to run surveillance on Palestinians and their nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Turkey, the Daily Sabah reported. Their work helped the Mossad to launch online defamation campaigns and threats against Palestinians, investigators discovered after interrogations of the suspects, according to the report. There are 13 other suspects who have not yet been arrested, according to the report. Among the detainees is the founder of a private investigators’ association, and a lecturer at a Turkish university. A network of five cells of three operatives each that was working for the Mossad were arrested by Turkish intelligence operatives. The network, which consisted of five separate cells of three people, was tracked by MIT units for a year. They allegedly had provided the Mossad information on international students enrolled in Turkish universities that could potentially work in the defense industry. Earlier this year, Turkish intelligence uncovered a plot by Iran to assassinate Israeli citizens in Turkey.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.