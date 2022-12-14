44 Turkish Citizens Detained, 7 Arrested for Spying on Palestinians in Turkey for Israel’s Mossad

Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization and the Istanbul police detained 44 Turkish citizens and arrested seven, accusing them of spying on Palestinians in Turkey on behalf of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, according to the Daily Sabah, a news outlet that is closely aligned with the Turkish government. The arrests come as Ankara has been working to warm ties between Israel and Turkey. Investigators said that the Mossad paid suspects to run surveillance on Palestinians and their nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Turkey, the Daily Sabah reported. Their work helped the Mossad to launch online defamation campaigns and threats against Palestinians, investigators discovered after interrogations of the suspects, according to the report. There are 13 other suspects who have not yet been arrested, according to the report. Among the detainees is the founder of a private investigators’ association, and a lecturer at a Turkish university. A network of five cells of three operatives each that was working for the Mossad were arrested by Turkish intelligence operatives. The network, which consisted of five separate cells of three people, was tracked by MIT units for a year. They allegedly had provided the Mossad information on international students enrolled in Turkish universities that could potentially work in the defense industry. Earlier this year, Turkish intelligence uncovered a plot by Iran to assassinate Israeli citizens in Turkey.