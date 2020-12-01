You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
4th Election in 2 Years Looms for Israeli Parliament
Mideast Daily News
Knesset
Israeli election
Motion of no confidence
Binyamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
Budget
rotation

4th Election in 2 Years Looms for Israeli Parliament

Uri Cohen
12/01/2020

The Israeli government is in all likelihood headed for its premature, yet not very surprising, death, as parliament prepares for a dramatic no-confidence vote set to be held Wednesday. The normally technical procedure, usually easily voted down by the coalition, seems likely to garner the required majority and pass in its first call. Several government members, including ministers and lawmakers from the Blue and White party headed by Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, have signaled they will support the opposition’s motion to dissolve the government. It seems like after six months, Gantz and his fellow party members have finally had enough with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s dillydallying on the budget. Netanyahu has offered a multitude of excuses for not passing the budget, though it remains clear even to his staunchest allies that he simply refuses to do so, knowing that once it is passed he has no way out of his rotation pact with Gantz, which requires him to hand over the throne in one year’s time. Even if the no-confidence vote does pass Wednesday in its first call, Gantz and Netanyahu will still have some time to try to square the impossible circle before heading for the fourth general election cycle in two years.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.