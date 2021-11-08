Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
5 Arrested in Africa Accused of Plotting Attacks on Israelis for Iran
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Africa
Quds Force
Arrests

5 Arrested in Africa Accused of Plotting Attacks on Israelis for Iran

Marcy Oster
11/08/2021

Five people were arrested in African countries by local authorities, accused of planning to carry out attacks on behalf of Iran against Israeli tourists or businesspeople in the countries.  The targets of the five suspects, who all have African passports, were Israelis and Jews visiting Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, Israel’s Channel 12 news first reported on Sunday night. The five people who were arrested were recruited by Iran’s Quds Force, the special operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, according to the report. They were given special training and equipment in Lebanon and then sent back to Africa to target Israelis and Jews; their cover story was that they were religious students.  Among their targets were Israeli tourists on safari in Tanzania, according to the report. They were arrested before they could put any plans into action, however. The arrested suspects reportedly are still being questioned. Iran has denied any connection to the operatives.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.