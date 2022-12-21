It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
5 Israeli Universities Join Forces To Create Nuclear Fusion Institute
Mideast Daily News
fusion
Israel
universities

5 Israeli Universities Join Forces To Create Nuclear Fusion Institute

Steven Ganot
12/21/2022

Five Israeli universities will together establish and operate a national nuclear fusion institute, Israel’s Energy Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The participating institutions include Ben-Gurion University, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, Tel Aviv University, and the Weizmann Institute of Science, the ministry said. Additional partners include the state-run Soreq Nuclear Research Center, and the Israeli startup NT-Tao, which is developing a compact system for nuclear fusion, according to the statement. The initial five-year budget for the nuclear fusion institute will be around 40 million shekels or $11.5 million.

Nuclear fusion is a process in which the atomic nuclei of lighter elements combine to form the nucleus of a heavier element, releasing energy in the process. The sun, for example, is powered by the fusion of hydrogen into helium. The energy released in fusion reactions, in the form of heat and light, is much greater than that released in chemical reactions, such as the burning of fossil fuels.

Fusion has the potential to provide a virtually limitless, clean source of energy. It produces no greenhouse gases or harmful air pollutants, and the fuel (mainly hydrogen) is abundant and widely available. Additionally, the process of nuclear fusion generates relatively little radioactive waste compared to other forms of nuclear energy.

The US Energy Department announced on Dec. 13 that, for the first time, scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory managed to get more energy out of a nuclear fusion reaction than was put in from an external source, a breakthrough known as “fusion ignition” that can make fusion a self-sustaining process.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.