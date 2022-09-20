Donate
5 Killed in Iran During Protests Over Death of Woman in Custody of Morality Police
People run from Iran security forces during a protest for Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly not complying with the strict dress code in Tehran, Iran on September 19, 2022. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Morality Police
Protests

The Media Line Staff
09/20/2022

Five people were killed in Iran’s Kurdish region during a crackdown by Iranian security forces on protesters demonstrating over the death in custody of a woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for not wearing her hijab properly. Iranian police opened fire into crowds of protesters on Monday, three days after Mahsa Amini, who also went by the name Jina, died in a Tehran hospital days after she was detained while visiting with her family. Iran’s security forces said in a statement that she had a heart attack in the detention center on the day of her arrest, where she was being trained in the proper rules of wearing a hijab. She remained in a coma for several days before dying. Her family says she is healthy and did not have a heart condition. The protests have been most intense in the Kurdish region. Two of the dead protesters were killed in Amini’s hometown of Saqiz, another protester was killed in Dehgolan, and two more were killed in the town of Divandarreh. Iran imposed Islamic law after the 1979 revolution, which requires women to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes in public. Women who do not abide by the laws can be arrested or fined.

