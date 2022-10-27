5 Taliban Military Medical Personnel Killed in Western Afghanistan Attack

Five medical personnel employed by a military unit of the Taliban were killed in western Afghanistan in an attack on the vehicle they were riding in, the Defense Ministry of the Taliban government in Afghanistan announced, Reuters reported. The attack on the medical personnel of the 207th Al-Farooq Army Corps, a Taliban military unit headquartered in Herat, is believed to be a sign that the security situation in the country is deteriorating. In recent weeks there have been attacks on Taliban targets, including two other deadly attacks in Herat. It is not known who was responsible for those attacks, as well as the attack on Thursday morning. In other areas of the country, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for attacks in other areas of the country. The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021 in the wake of the withdrawal of US and allied troops after two decades, and have said that they are concentrating on bringing security back to the country.