50 Local Authorities in Israel Vow To Override Incoming Deputy Minister Over Gender Policies

More than 50 local authorities in Israel announced over the weekend that they would not cooperate with the policies of far-right MK Avi Maoz. According to a coalition agreement with Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, the Noam party leader will be a deputy minister in the incoming government, in charge of a new National Jewish Identity Authority. Maoz’s party campaigned on promises to curtail LGBT rights and has also been hostile to women’s rights, and he recently said that the advisory unit to the chief of staff on the status of women in the military should be abolished. Among his expected responsibilities will be to determine what external organizations can address schoolchildren and run programs in Israeli schools, a role previously played by the Education Ministry. Many of the heads of the “rebellious” municipalities said they would self-fund programs they wish to run if Maoz pulls the plug on them.