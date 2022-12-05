59% of Israeli Manufacturers Significantly Vulnerable to Cyberattacks: Survey

The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) and the Manufacturers Association of Israel announced Sunday that their annual survey of cyber preparedness in the manufacturing sector fits showed “significant gaps” between the sector’s preparedness and government recommendations. Of the 126 surveyed companies, 59% had no up-to-date or sound cybersecurity program, making them significantly vulnerable to cyberattacks, and only 35% performed a breach test for the corporate networks connected to the internet. Although 99% kept some kind of backup of data, only a third performed remote backups and recovery practices this year. These 126 companies together employ about 38,000 people and have an annual turnover of $5.72 billion. “The outcome indicates that there is no long-term investment by factories in a field that needs them to stay up-to-date at all times,” said INCD Director-General Gaby Portnoy. He called the prevention of cyber incidents and subsequent economic losses part of the companies’ “basic responsibility for customers and for comprehensive public protection.”