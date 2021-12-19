6 Palestinian Men Arrested For West Bank Attack That Killed Israeli Settler

At least six Palestinian men affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement who are alleged to have been involved in the shooting attack that killed an Israeli man from the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, were arrested early Sunday morning, the Shin Bet security agency announced. The arrests were carried out by Israeli soldiers and officers of the Israel Police’s National Counter-Terrorism Unit. Two of the arrested men are believed to have carried out the attack, and four others helped them, according to reports. Two M-16 rifles and a Carlo-style makeshift submachine gun believed to be used in the attack were recovered in the arrests. The suspects were handed over to the Shin Bet security service for interrogation. PIJ has claimed responsibility for the attack. Yehuda Dimentman, a 25-year-old father of a toddler, was killed and two others injured after the car they were riding in was attacked by gunfire as they left the Homesh outpost on Thursday night. At least 10 bullets were fired at the car at close range. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Shin Bet special operations forward command center during the search for the terrorist, where he followed the progress of the search. “There is no terrorist who we will not pursue and who we will not reach, whatever it takes,” Bennett said on Sunday during the weekly Cabinet meeting. Hundreds of people gathered in Homesh on Friday for Dimentman’s funeral, with some calling for revenge while calling to resettle Homesh, a former Jewish settlement in the northern West Bank that was evacuated as part of the 2005 disengagement but has since been remade as an illegal outpost that hosts a yeshiva, or Jewish seminary.